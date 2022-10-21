EOS Trading Up 4.4% Over Last Week (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00005527 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a market cap of $1.06 billion and $214.93 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EOS has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00012192 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00019674 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006955 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002405 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004763 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004720 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000647 BTC.
EOS Coin Profile
EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,824,466 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog.
Buying and Selling EOS
