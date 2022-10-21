Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. Equifax’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Equifax updated its Q4 guidance to $1.45-1.55 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.49-7.59 EPS.

Equifax Trading Down 6.2 %

NYSE EFX opened at $150.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.48. Equifax has a 12 month low of $149.13 and a 12 month high of $300.11.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $221.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Equifax by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Equifax by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

