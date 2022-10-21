Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.45-$1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion. Equifax also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.49-$7.59 EPS.

Equifax Trading Down 6.2 %

Equifax stock opened at $150.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Equifax has a 12 month low of $149.13 and a 12 month high of $300.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. StockNews.com raised Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equifax from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $230.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Equifax by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 59.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.