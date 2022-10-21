ERn Financial LLC Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,177 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 22.2% in the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 63,168 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,576,000 after acquiring an additional 11,474 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 24,206 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 6.3% in the second quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,125 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 374,399 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $63,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 83,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $121.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $303.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.76.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

