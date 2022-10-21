ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) CFO Amir Moftakhar Sells 8,386 Shares of Stock

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) CFO Amir Moftakhar sold 8,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $29,183.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 558,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amir Moftakhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, Amir Moftakhar sold 63,205 shares of ESS Tech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $254,716.15.

GWH stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. ESS Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.26.

ESS Tech ( NYSE:GWH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ESS Tech, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on ESS Tech from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,685,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ESS Tech by 603.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 1,148,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

About ESS Tech

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

