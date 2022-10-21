Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI to $44.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America cut Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.83.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Essential Utilities stock opened at $39.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Essential Utilities has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $448.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.65%.

Institutional Trading of Essential Utilities

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

See Also

