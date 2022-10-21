Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Tops $21.93 on Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 21st. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.93 or 0.00114277 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and $296.51 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,186.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00021252 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00269065 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.83 or 0.00733996 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.10 or 0.00558228 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000743 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005210 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00241723 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00271439 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,496,042 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
