Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stake Lessened by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,364 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 168.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

EXR stock opened at $165.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.22. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.70 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 90.36%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.60.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

