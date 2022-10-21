Financial Analysis: Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) and Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) and Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Neptune Wellness Solutions and Erasca, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neptune Wellness Solutions 0 2 0 0 2.00 Erasca 0 0 0 0 N/A

Neptune Wellness Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $26.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1,983.33%. Erasca has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 182.09%. Given Neptune Wellness Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Neptune Wellness Solutions is more favorable than Erasca.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Neptune Wellness Solutions has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Erasca has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

21.2% of Neptune Wellness Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of Erasca shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Neptune Wellness Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of Erasca shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Neptune Wellness Solutions and Erasca’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neptune Wellness Solutions -110.52% -63.89% -42.54% Erasca N/A -29.43% -26.64%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Neptune Wellness Solutions and Erasca’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neptune Wellness Solutions $48.80 million 0.22 -$74.97 million ($12.27) -0.10 Erasca N/A N/A -$122.76 million ($1.33) -5.33

Neptune Wellness Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Erasca. Erasca is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neptune Wellness Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Erasca beats Neptune Wellness Solutions on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc., a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils. Its custom formulations are available in various delivery forms, such as softgels, liquid solutions, nutritional emulsions, and chewables. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

About Erasca

Erasca, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors. It is also developing ERAS-801, a central nervous system-penetrant EGFR inhibitor for the treatment of patients with recurrent glioblastoma multiforme. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

