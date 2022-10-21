Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,392 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in Stryker by 307.9% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 7,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 13.6% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 117.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 0.6% in the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 54,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.94.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock opened at $214.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $280.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.