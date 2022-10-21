Financial Counselors Inc. Has $7.16 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 23,840,517 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after buying an additional 1,651,627 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,102,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,282,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,875,000 after purchasing an additional 562,260 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $214.32 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.69.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

