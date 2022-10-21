First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Increased to C$22.00 by Analysts at Barclays

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FM. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded First Quantum Minerals to a buy rating and set a C$30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$42.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$33.40.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$23.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$23.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.45. The stock has a market cap of C$16.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.87. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$18.67 and a twelve month high of C$45.38.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.7100001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from First Quantum Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 0.29%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

