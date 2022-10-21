Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.16

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.16 and traded as high as $1.21. Flotek Industries shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 391,633 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

Flotek Industries Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries ( NYSE:FTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.37 million during the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 31.22% and a negative return on equity of 103.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTK. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the first quarter worth about $29,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 50.0% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flotek Industries

(Get Rating)

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.