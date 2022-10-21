Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Fobi AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.33. 27,899 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 47,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.
Fobi AI Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $49.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41.
Fobi AI Company Profile
Fobi AI Inc, operates as a data intelligence company worldwide. The company offers artificial intelligence, automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick-and-mortar space. It also provides Fobi, a plug and play hardware or software that offers real-time, detailed insights and automated, and personalized engagement.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fobi AI (FOBIF)
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Fobi AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fobi AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.