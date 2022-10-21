Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.69

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.69 and last traded at $10.69, with a volume of 3360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FOR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research downgraded Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.15. The company has a market capitalization of $520.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.
In other news, CFO James Douglas Allen acquired 2,000 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,800 shares of company stock worth $110,939. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOR. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Forestar Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Forestar Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Forestar Group by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.
