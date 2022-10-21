Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.69

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.69 and last traded at $10.69, with a volume of 3360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FOR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research downgraded Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.15. The company has a market capitalization of $520.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). Forestar Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $308.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Douglas Allen acquired 2,000 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,800 shares of company stock worth $110,939. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOR. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Forestar Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Forestar Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Forestar Group by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

