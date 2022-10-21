Frax Trading Down 0% Over Last Week (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 21st. Frax has a total market cap of $1.36 billion and approximately $9.45 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005194 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Frax has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Frax Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,365,108,793 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

