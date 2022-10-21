FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNOV. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter valued at $424,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 57,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 30,066 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 45,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNOV opened at $33.61 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.33.

