FY2023 EPS Estimates for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.71. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Homes 4 Rent’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AMH. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.73.

AMH stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average of $36.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 55.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 15.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 152,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 61,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 351,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,523,000 after acquiring an additional 100,539 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 281,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,808,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 281,695 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $366,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,128 shares in the company, valued at $738,496.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

