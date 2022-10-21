FY2023 EPS Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Cut by Wedbush

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $6.92 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.82. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.03 per share.

FIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.52.

FIS stock opened at $76.55 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $72.37 and a fifty-two week high of $126.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIS. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 25,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 108,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,940,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 182,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,817,000 after buying an additional 88,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $7,271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,951,382.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,951,382.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

