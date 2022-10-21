GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Now Covered by Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GBGPF. Investec lowered shares of GB Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GB Group in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GB Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $850.00.

GB Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBGPF opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.86. GB Group has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $5.47.

About GB Group

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

