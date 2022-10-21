GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.07.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.80 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS Price Performance

Shares of GDS stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.32. GDS has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $64.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GDS

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $344.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.75 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 18.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GDS will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in GDS by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,044 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GDS by 3.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,874,000 after acquiring an additional 37,284 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in GDS by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 52,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 30,138 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 7.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 207.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.