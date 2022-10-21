Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Price Target Cut to GBX 45 by Analysts at Barclays

Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Barclays from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GMDMF. Berenberg Bank lowered Gem Diamonds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Liberum Capital lowered Gem Diamonds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Gem Diamonds alerts:

Gem Diamonds Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GMDMF remained flat at $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.60. Gem Diamonds has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $1.00.

About Gem Diamonds

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It is also involved in the production, manufacture, wholesale, retail, and marketing rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, administrative, and management consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.