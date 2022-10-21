Geneva Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in Danaher by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Danaher Price Performance

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.85.

DHR stock traded down $5.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.44. 37,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,247. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $274.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.22. The stock has a market cap of $172.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.87. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

