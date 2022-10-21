Geneva Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,911 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $6,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWO stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $209.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,831. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.52. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.88 and a 1 year high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

