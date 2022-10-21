Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Trading Down 5.5%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) was down 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $3.94. Approximately 16,083 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 852,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GENI. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Genius Sports from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $5.25 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Genius Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 54.23%. The company had revenue of $71.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its position in Genius Sports by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,694,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,064,000 after acquiring an additional 387,905 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 2.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,388,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,787,000 after purchasing an additional 104,663 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $11,915,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Genius Sports by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,945,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,751,000 after buying an additional 2,067,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Genius Sports by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,753,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after buying an additional 103,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

