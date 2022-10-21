Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Trading Down 5.5%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) was down 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $3.94. Approximately 16,083 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 852,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on GENI. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Genius Sports from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $5.25 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Genius Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.43.
Genius Sports Stock Down 5.0 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Sports
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its position in Genius Sports by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,694,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,064,000 after acquiring an additional 387,905 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 2.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,388,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,787,000 after purchasing an additional 104,663 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $11,915,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Genius Sports by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,945,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,751,000 after buying an additional 2,067,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Genius Sports by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,753,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after buying an additional 103,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.15% of the company’s stock.
About Genius Sports
Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genius Sports (GENI)
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.