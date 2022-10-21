GeniuX (IUX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $183,674.00

GeniuX (IUX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 21st. One GeniuX token can currently be purchased for $0.0988 or 0.00000516 BTC on popular exchanges. GeniuX has a market capitalization of $118.40 million and approximately $183,674.00 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GeniuX has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GeniuX Token Profile

GeniuX launched on June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for GeniuX is genius-assets.com. The official message board for GeniuX is geniusassets.medium.com. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GeniuX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “What is GeniuX (IUX)? The ecosystem is underpinned by GeniuX, a utility token based on the Polygon standard. It will be used to support the tokenization of real-world assets, with a wide range of sectors covered including real estate, transportation, sports, and arts. Founded in 2018, the project is owned by the company Genius Assets. It was founded by Claudiu Buda. Genius Assets was first launched in 2021 and had its Token Generation Event on June 18th, 2022 Digital assets marketplace Genius Assets is a project allowing decentralized investments in non-crypto assets through tokenization.The IUX economic model has a total supply of 1,000,000,000.00 IUX. IUX’s native token was first made available for purchase through a private sale of 2% and a pre-sale of 5%. Of the remaining, for public sale there is available 24%, for Advisors and strategic partners 5%, incentives and airdrops 3%, and a total of 15% for the Burn Program. Allocated to Founders and Core Team there is 6%, for community rewards and development is 40%. Also, for sustainable Marketing 5%, for liquidity and exchange listing we allocated 5%, and for Staking and Growth 30%.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeniuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeniuX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeniuX using one of the exchanges listed above.

