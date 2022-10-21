Gifto Price Reaches $0.0182 on Exchanges (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 21st. Gifto has a total market cap of $18.22 million and $1.28 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto token can now be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gifto has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto’s genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@gifto.

Gifto Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

