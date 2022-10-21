Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to C$45.00 at National Bank Financial

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.60.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $30.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.77.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $895.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.62 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter worth $31,558,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 74,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 34,313 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 9,042,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,907,000 after buying an additional 131,257 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,397,000 after buying an additional 178,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.