Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $235.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

GBCI opened at $51.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.06. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 160,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,608,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the second quarter worth $550,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 41.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the second quarter worth $469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

GBCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

