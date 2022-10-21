Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.74

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.74 and traded as high as $28.50. Global Partners shares last traded at $28.42, with a volume of 59,264 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $970.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.75.

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The energy company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 39.82% and a net margin of 1.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.28%.

In related news, Director Jaime Pereira acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Global Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Global Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Partners by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

