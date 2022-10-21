Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $115.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $165.00.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of GPN opened at $112.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 626.59, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $104.23 and a 12 month high of $161.06.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 11,555.1% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,787,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,560 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,156,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,504,000 after acquiring an additional 923,414 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,882,000 after acquiring an additional 738,458 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,487,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,190,000 after acquiring an additional 700,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,865,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.