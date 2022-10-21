Golden Tag Resources (CVE:GOG) Trading Up 6.7%

Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (CVE:GOG – Get Rating) was up 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 115,366 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 107,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$34.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15.

Golden Tag Resources Ltd., a mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, zinc, copper, lead, and gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the San Diego property that consists of 4 mining concessions covering an area of 91.65 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

