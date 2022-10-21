Golem Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.68 Million (GLM)

Golem (GLM) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Golem has a total market capitalization of $255.65 million and approximately $7.68 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Golem has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Golem token can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001333 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Golem

Golem was first traded on November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golem’s official website is golem.network. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net.

Golem Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network.Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20.Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token -“

