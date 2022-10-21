Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target Cut to C$0.60 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GDDFF. Raymond James lowered shares of Goodfood Market from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.50 to C$1.40 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.75 to C$0.70 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Goodfood Market from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.68.

Goodfood Market Price Performance

GDDFF opened at $0.29 on Monday. Goodfood Market has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $6.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

