Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target Cut to C$0.60 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.40 to C$0.60 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. National Bankshares lowered Goodfood Market from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Goodfood Market from C$1.45 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goodfood Market presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.02.

Goodfood Market Stock Performance

Shares of FOOD stock opened at C$0.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.52. Goodfood Market has a 52 week low of C$0.38 and a 52 week high of C$8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

