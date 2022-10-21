Got Guaranteed Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last Week (GOTG)

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 21st. Got Guaranteed has a total market cap of $307.51 million and approximately $142,485.00 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Got Guaranteed token can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00005345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Got Guaranteed has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Got Guaranteed Profile

Got Guaranteed’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Got Guaranteed is gotg.world.

Got Guaranteed Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

