Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Research analysts at Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 95.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GH. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.57.

Guardant Health Price Performance

Guardant Health stock opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $121.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.72 and a 200-day moving average of $50.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $109.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.14 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 135.03% and a negative return on equity of 99.90%. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -6.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $240,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $240,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardant Health

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,182,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 106,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Featured Articles

