GYEN Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $36.39 Million (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. During the last seven days, GYEN has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. GYEN has a total market cap of $36.39 million and approximately $529,473.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GYEN token can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GYEN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,312.51 or 0.27692888 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010815 BTC.

GYEN Profile

GYEN launched on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. The official website for GYEN is stablecoin.z.com. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GYEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GYEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GYEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.