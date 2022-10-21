Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.96

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.96 and last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 185 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRGLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 770 ($9.30) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,000 ($12.08) to GBX 925 ($11.18) in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut Hargreaves Lansdown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Investec upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,243.17.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.37.

Hargreaves Lansdown Increases Dividend

About Hargreaves Lansdown

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.6129 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $0.28.

(Get Rating)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.