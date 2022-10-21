Hartree Partners LP Invests $1.33 Million in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,935 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 110,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,671,000 after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,490,452 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $331,305,000 after acquiring an additional 399,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNG. Mizuho raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.50.

Cheniere Energy stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.10. 41,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.85 and a 12 month high of $178.62. The stock has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

