Harvest Finance Reaches Market Cap of $24.24 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $24.24 million and $595,349.00 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance token can currently be purchased for about $35.58 or 0.00185537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance was first traded on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

