Helios Towers (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Shares Down 8.6%

Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF – Get Rating) was down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 4,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on Helios Towers from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 175 ($2.11) in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Get Helios Towers alerts:

Helios Towers Trading Down 8.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58.

About Helios Towers

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.