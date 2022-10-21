HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) PT Lowered to €23.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €35.00 ($35.71) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HLFFF. Barclays cut their target price on HelloFresh from €44.00 ($44.90) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on HelloFresh from €75.00 ($76.53) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cheuvreux lowered HelloFresh from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on HelloFresh from €84.00 ($85.71) to €58.00 ($59.18) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HelloFresh from €35.00 ($35.71) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.33.

HelloFresh Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HLFFF opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.63.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

