Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Holdings Raised by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hercules Capital by 9.7% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 15,189 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Hercules Capital by 9.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after buying an additional 25,578 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the second quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at $190,000. 23.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HTGC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.11. 27,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 121.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.67. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $72.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Hercules Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.98%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,272.84%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HTGC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lowered Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on Hercules Capital to $15.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

