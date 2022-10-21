Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heritage Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Heritage Insurance Price Performance

NYSE:HRTG opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.28. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.86. Heritage Insurance has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.25. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 28.07%. The business had revenue of $163.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Insurance will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 851,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 16,362 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 830,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 358,603 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 47,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 23,681 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

