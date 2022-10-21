Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.96-2.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.62-28.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.07 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.96-2.04 EPS.

HPE stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.28. The company had a trading volume of 79,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,274,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.18.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.95.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

