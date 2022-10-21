Hills Bank & Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Hills Bank & Trust Co cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co owned 0.15% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $259.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,482. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a twelve month low of $237.26 and a twelve month high of $297.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $268.25 and a 200-day moving average of $267.62.

