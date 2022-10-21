Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $903,000 Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 132.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 257.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRSK. Raymond James lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total value of $118,714.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,621,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,648 shares of company stock worth $933,186 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.92. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $746.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

