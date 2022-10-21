Hills Bank & Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,903 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 76,897.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after buying an additional 2,723,708 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after buying an additional 1,458,042 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 105.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after buying an additional 1,193,493 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,619,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.45.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $353,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,367,034.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $353,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,367,034.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,131,361. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CRM traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.00. 113,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,459,767. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.59 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $157 billion, a PE ratio of 291.72, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.35.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.