Hills Bank & Trust Co Raises Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $512.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,102. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $421.98 and a twelve month high of $588.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $538.84 and a 200-day moving average of $506.36. The stock has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.47. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $538.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

